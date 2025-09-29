

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment deteriorated in September despite a slight improvement in consumer confidence, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index dropped to 97.4 in September from 100.6 in August. A score below 100 indicates a pessimistic situation.



Mood deteriorated among entrepreneurs in industry and services, while they were slightly more optimistic in construction and trade, the survey said.



The industrial confidence index turned negative in September, falling to -3.7 from 3.0 in August. Similarly, the morale for the services dropped to -0.3 from 3.0.



Consumers remained less pessimistic in September, as the corresponding index rose to a 6-month high of -22.3 from -24.4.



