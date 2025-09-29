TalkPool AG: Talkpool is growing in the Americas region

Talkpool is signing new agreements in the Americas. New Purchase Orders worth half a million Euros have recently been issued.

Press Release Talkpool Achieves Breakthrough Growth in the Americas Market

Talkpool Group is currently increasing business development and sales activities, with efforts focused on developed markets in Europe and North America. After several years of consolidation, Talkpool started to grow (by 10%) in the first six months of 2025 when measured in Euros. A breakthrough has now been achieved in North America as contracts have been signed with several new clients. The network infrastructure services provided by Talkpool are not impacted by tariffs imposed on products and other services.

New Contracts and Purchase Orders in North America Talkpool has signed a Frame Agreement with a leading global telecommunications equipment supplier for distribution of communication and smart power solutions in the Caribbean and Latin America. Talkpool is fronting this business, often by selling turn-key smart solar solutions to local businesses. The first project is expected to start in October and finish in December 2025. Total sales of US$ 357,000 (including installation) are estimated for this first project. Talkpool is planning to establish a new company in the Dominican Republic (Santo Domingo) to manage this new business.

Talkpool's Miami-based US company has signed a new Frame Agreement with a global leader in telecommunications and network infrastructure. Talkpool is currently preparing to start radio magnetic measurements in the USA, and a first purchase order amounting to US$ 65,000 is expected in the coming weeks. This client relationship is important to Talkpool, and considerable effort will be dedicated to service quality and cost control.

Furthermore, Talkpool has received Purchase Orders for three projects with two clients in Haiti for fiber and energy infrastructure work amounting to a total of US$ 321,000. Most work is expected to be completed this year, but two projects are scheduled to continue until March 2026.

Cashflow Talkpool pays on average three months before it gets paid in the Americas, so the new business in the Americas region is putting pressure on Talkpool's liquidity. Talkpool generated EUR 444,000 in positive operating cash flow in the first half of 2025 and does not plan to raise new capital to finance the growth. However, cashflow is the main priority, and projects will be rejected due to limited financial strength.

Profit Margins The profit margins from the Americas business are expected to be higher than Talkpool's 14% EBITDA target for 2030, increasing net profit from the current level of EUR 507,000 during the first half of 2025.

Global Collaboration For the first time, these new contracts have been achieved through collaboration between resources across all Talkpool's markets: local management in the Americas, headquarters in Europe, and contributions from Talkpool's outsourcing hub in Asia. The company is seizing an opportunity to achieve profitable growth through a joint group effort.

magnus.sparrholm@talkpool.com +41 81 250 20 20

