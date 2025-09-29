Gen Digital Inc.: How Gen Helps To Prepare Students To Excel in a Technology-Driven World

Gen Digital Inc. partner with Discovery Education to bring digital citizenship and AI readiness into the classroom

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Gen Blog| Impact

By Kimberly Bishop | Corporate Responsibility

Digital citizenship programs help students all over the world become the leaders of tomorrow through building their skills to safely and effectively leverage technology in our digital-first world. Recent studies from Common Sense Media and Contemporary School Psychology documented benefits not just to students' digital know-how but also their critical thinking and social skills. The more we depend on technology, the better we need to serve our students by giving them the tools to thrive in the digital world.

That's why we're proud to celebrate two years of impact through our partnership with Discovery Education, the creator of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world. Together with the National Afterschool Association, we created My Digital Life, a free platform that provides grade 3-8 educators with lesson plans, videos and interactive tools meant to address common issues young people face online, from cyberbullying and privacy risks to misinformation and scams.

This fall, we're also excited to launch new curricula focused on AI and join Discovery Education's Digital Citizenship initiative, a nationwide effort to put resources about media literacy and digital safety into the hands of teachers, administrators, parents, families, caregivers and more.

Building Students' Digital Safety Skills

In the 2024-2025 school year alone, My Digital Life reached more than 180,000 students in 652school districts across 46 states. Roughly 59% of these students were from Title I schools, which are districts allocated federal funds for education programs and schools that close achievement gaps.

The program also launched internationally, expanding into schools across the United Kingdom and offering content in Spanish, Arabic, Hindi, French and German. These combined efforts bring the total number of students reached to nearly 415,000 in just two years.

Keeping Pace with New Technologies

Norton, one of our trusted Cyber Safety brands, not only offers technical support for My Digital Life but also consults on curriculum development as new digital trends and technologies emerge, including artificial intelligence (AI). Discovery Ed's new video series introduces students to "Artie Fischal," the character who will help illustrate how to use AI responsibly and safely. Lessons will cover the benefits of AI-such as how it can help with productivity and efficiency-as well as what today's students need to be aware of, including algorithm bias, inaccurate responses and privacy/safety concerns.

Supporting Nonprofits and Community Organizations

In addition to our signature digital education and training partnerships, we also support education organizations in communities all over the world through volunteering, giving and product donations. Recently, we donated Avast Essential Business Security to Shree Raj Education Centre, which provides schooling in a remote, rural region of Maharashtra, India. This free antivirus software, in the words of the school's administrator, helped expand the students' digital freedom and allowed them to explore the internet safely.

For more on how we provide digital education and training, check out our 2025 Social Impact Report.

These grants were awarded from the Gen Foundation, a corporate-advised fund of Silicon Valley Community Foundation.?

