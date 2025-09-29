Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) reports that recent forecasts for clean-power additions, together with the relaunch of the Canada Greener Homes Affordability Program (CGHAP), indicate continued demand for residential and small-commercial solar across Canada. The Company maintains an installation network and accredited training and certification programs, placing it in a strong position to respond to this demand.

A recent report by the Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) together with Dunsky Energy projects more than $200 billion in investment for clean power across Canada by 2035, largely driven by rising electricity demand. Wind and solar are expected to supply a dominant share of new generating capacity, especially in provinces like British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes, as barriers to renewable energy loosen. (Source: Canada's National Observer, September 17, 2025.)

Meanwhile, CGHAP has been relaunched with a direct-install model that removes upfront costs for low- and median-income households. Provinces and territories will deliver the program locally. The first implementation agreement is in Manitoba, where $29.8 million in federal funding is matched by provincial contribution to deliver energy efficiency retrofits including insulation, air sealing, and heat pumps. (Source: CBC News, September 12, 2025.)

Implications for Stardust Solar

As a licensed provider of solar PV installations and renewable energy training, Stardust Solar, together with its franchisees, may benefit from these policy developments. The Company's franchise network and certified professionals are well aligned with the local delivery model of CGHAP. In addition, its training and certification programs - recognized for meeting national standards (CSA, NABCEP) - help ensure that qualified installers are available for retrofits and solar system installations.

Outlook

With clean energy procurement pipelines increasing, the national rollout of CGHAP, and rising electricity demand, market conditions in Canada are supportive of solar and energy-efficient retrofit solutions. Stardust Solar plans to expand its reach in high-potential provinces, increasing installations of residential retrofits as well as distributed solar and storage projects. The Company will continue to work closely with its franchisees and certified professionals to deliver on this growing demand.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

Disclaimer:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release and are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the potential impacts of Canadian policy developments on demand for solar installations, the anticipated effects of the relaunch of the Canada Greener Homes Affordability Program (CGHAP), the Company's ability to respond to demand through its franchise network, training and certification programs, and its plans to expand activities in residential retrofit and distributed solar and storage projects.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "opportunity," "target," "strategy," "may," "could," "would," "should," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may," "will," "would," "could," or "should" be taken, occur, or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to government program implementation and funding; permitting and utility interconnection risks; supply chain and logistics challenges; customer scheduling and financing considerations; regulatory changes and compliance requirements; competition and technological developments; reliance on franchisees, contractors, and third-party partners; execution risks associated with growth initiatives; general economic, market, and business conditions; and other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be additional factors that are not currently known or considered immaterial that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are provided in this news release to assist readers in understanding the potential effects of recent policy developments, the Company's business objectives, and its strategic plans. They may not be appropriate for other purposes.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268288

SOURCE: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.