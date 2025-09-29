

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss economy grew more than initially estimated in the second quarter, revised data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs and the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially, which was revised up from 0.1 percent estimated previously. This followed a quarterly growth of 0.8 percent in the first quarter.



The overall economic interpretation of the figures remains largely unchanged and the economy came under pressure from negative developments in industry and foreign trade.



Year-on-year, economic growth weakened to 1.5 percent from 2.5 percent in the first quarter. The annual rate was revised down from 1.6 percent.



