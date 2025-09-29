

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence improved somewhat in September, though it remained negative, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -17.1 in September from -17.5 in the previous month.



The increase in confidence was driven by positive contributions of opinions on the past evolution and expectations on the future evolution of households' financial situation and, to a lesser extent, of perspectives on the future evolution of the country's economic situation, the survey said.



The overall economic climate indicator rose slightly to 3.0 in September from 2.9 in August. Among components, the morale strengthened in trade and in the manufacturing industry, while decreases were seen in services and in construction and public works.



