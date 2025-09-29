Carnival PLC - CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29
CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K
MIAMI (September 29, 2025) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announces that its joint current report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2025. As further described in the joint current report on Form 8-K, on September 29, 2025, Carnival Corporation issued a notice of redemption for the entire outstanding principal amount of its 5.750% convertible senior notes due 2027, to be redeemed on December 5, 2025. This announcement does not constitute a notice of redemption.
A copy of the joint current report on Form 8-K is available on the Carnival Corporation & plc website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.