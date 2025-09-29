Anzeige
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
29.09.25 | 15:07
24,120 Euro
+2,68 % +0,630
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,98025,07015:25
0,0000,00015:25
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 15:18 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K

MIAMI (September 29, 2025) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announces that its joint current report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2025. As further described in the joint current report on Form 8-K, on September 29, 2025, Carnival Corporation issued a notice of redemption for the entire outstanding principal amount of its 5.750% convertible senior notes due 2027, to be redeemed on December 5, 2025. This announcement does not constitute a notice of redemption.

A copy of the joint current report on Form 8-K is available on the Carnival Corporation & plc website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.


© 2025 PR Newswire
