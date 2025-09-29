Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of metallurgical testing at its KM98 Vanadium Titanomagnetite Project in Québec. The program will generate initial data on magnetite and ilmenite concentrates from KM98 mineralization, including the first measurements of concentrate quality.

"A critical metallurgical assessment is an important step forward at the KM98 project," said Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals. "Determining the types and quality of magnetite and ilmenite concentrates that the system can produce is essential information for potential end-users. Starting with metallurgy provides the Company with a clearer picture of the project's potential value."

Sample 254601 - Massive oxide mineralization

Sampling Program

The Company collected ten large samples, each weighing 10 to 15 kilograms, from outcrop and subcrop along a 240-metre section of the Roadside Occurrence. The samples include both massive and semi-massive oxide mineralization from a central portion of a twelve-kilometre magnetic anomaly.

Metallurgical testing

Testing will be carried out by IOS Géosciences in Chicoutimi, Québec. Initial work on a small set of samples will define processing parameters, which will then be applied to the full suite. The program will evaluate recovery and concentrate quality for magnetite, ilmenite, and vanadium, with additional data collected on nickel, cobalt, copper, and scandium. These results will provide the first reconciliation of mineralogy and chemistry at KM98 and establish baseline recovery data to support future economic studies. Preliminary results are expected in December 2025, followed by a comprehensive metallurgical report.

About Go Metals

The company continues to prioritize innovation and responsible exploration practices in the pursuit of critical metals in Canada's most mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Qualified Person - Hugues Longuépée, P.Geo., the Company's qualified person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information presented within this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management's expectations and assumptions as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to conduct a sampling and metallurgical testing program at the KM98 Vanadium Titanomagnetite Project, the objectives and potential outcomes of that program, the possible extension of testing to other areas of the project.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, are inherently subject to business, economic, geological, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include but are not limited to: the availability of equipment, personnel, and funding to carry out the planned activities; the accuracy of historical geological interpretations; and the timely receipt of required regulatory and third-party approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: delays or changes in planned exploration activities; the risk that metallurgical testing does not yield favorable results; adverse exploration outcomes; commodity price fluctuations; financing risks; and delays or failures in obtaining regulatory approvals or permits. Additional risks are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

