

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remain cautiously optimistic amidst anxiety surrounding a potential partial shutdown of the U.S. government as well as key economic data releases lined up for the week.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the green amidst strong bets of another rate cut by the Fed in October. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading on a mostly positive note. Meanwhile, Asian markets finished Monday's trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index extended losses amidst a looming partial U.S. govt shutdown. Ten-year bond yields eased across most regions. Both the crude oil benchmarks slipped amidst reports that OPEC+ was contemplating another output hike. Gold retreated after touching a fresh all-time high above $3,860. Cryptocurrencies rebounded.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,433.00, up 0.40% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,676.90, up 0.50% Germany's DAX at 23,713.76, down 0.08% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,321.45, up 0.39% France's CAC 40 at 7,886.83, up 0.21% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,503.25, up 0.06% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 45,043.75, down 0.69% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,862.80, up 0.85% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,862.53, up 0.90% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,622.88, up 1.89%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1721, up 0.16% GBP/USD at 1.3437, up 0.24% USD/JPY at 148.78, down 0.49% AUD/USD at 0.6562, up 0.24% USD/CAD at 1.3937, down 0.04% Dollar Index at 97.99, down 0.16%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.152%, down 0.84% Germany at 2.7276%, down 0.63% France at 3.555%, down 0.39% U.K. at 4.7220%, down 0.69% Japan at 1.646%, up 0.12%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $68.02, down 1.73%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $64.46, down 1.92%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,846.92, up 1.00%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $112.307.95, up 2.62% Ethereum at $4,116.59 up 3.22% XRP at $2.86, up 3.13% BNB at $1,005.49 up 3.62% Solana at $207.47, up 3.92%



