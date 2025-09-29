

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced plans to launch ELAHERE in the U.K. at a list price equal to the U.S. AbbVie is in discussions with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence to ensure that ELAHERE is valued fairly. The company noted that the value given to ELAHERE will determine the ability to launch in the U.K.



The European Commission granted approval of ELAHERE in November 2024 and was granted full FDA approval in the U.S. in March 2024. In July, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved ELAHERE.



