

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), Monday announced the launch of International Remote Baggage Screening or IRBS, a new U.S. Customs and Borders Protection initiative, which eliminates re-checking bags for connecting passengers with checked bags.



Currently, this new initiative is available for United customers traveling on United's daily service from Sydney, Australia to San Francisco, California with a connecting flight to a final destination.



For this initiative, the airline company has collaborated with Sydney Airport, BagCheck and Brock Solutions.



In the pre-market hours, UAL is trading at $98.93, up 1.04 percent on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News