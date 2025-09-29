Leidos: Supporting Service Members Through Transition: Suicide Prevention in Action

By Dr. Keita Franklin and Katherine Castelo

Service members transitioning out of the military face increased risk of suicidal thoughts during the early stages of the transition period. The inTransition program helps active-duty military members during times of transition. Ensuring continuity of care throughout the transition process helps reduce risks as veterans adapt to life outside of the military.

Every September, Suicide Prevention Month reminds us of the importance of reaching out to those at risk. We know that for our military service members, a period of high risk occurs when they leave the military and begin civilian life.

The numbers show just how serious this is. In the first year after leaving service, veterans face a suicide rate of 46.2 per 100,000-much higher than the overall veteran population. Risk is highest in the first three months, and it stays elevated for up to five years. One study found that 15% of veterans reported suicidal thoughts in that first year.

Recognizing the need to support the transition away from active duty, the Department of Defense (restoring to the Department of War) created the inTransition program. The program includes automatic enrollment for service members with documented mental health care to ensure they can stay connected to mental health resources throughout these life changes.

How the inTransition program bridges the gap

The inTransition program, supported by Leidos as the prime contractor and lead integrator, is free and confidential. It connects service members and veterans with licensed clinicians who serve as coaches. These coaches listen, problem-solve and guide participants step by step so they can get the care they need.

"Transitions can feel overwhelming - full of logistics, emotions and uncertainty. Having a dedicated coach who understands military culture builds trust and helps service members stay engaged with care." Katherine Castelo

Leidos Program Manager

Since its start, inTransition has helped tens of thousands of service members and veterans.

Why continuity of care matters

Even small breaks in care can have serious effects. A missed appointment or delay in finding a new provider may raise the risk of suicide. On the other hand, research shows that steady follow-up and consistent care can lower that risk.

InTransition works closely with the Veterans Crisis Line, so service members and veterans in urgent need can connect with follow-on resources once their crisis has subsided.

Prevention through connection

Suicide prevention is not only about responding when someone is in crisis. It's also about offering steady support during known periods of stress, like leaving the military. Programs like inTransition show that prevention can be proactive. By offering trust, guidance and human connection, programs like this help service members build resilience and stay safe.

"The science is clear: connectedness saves lives. Programs like inTransition remind us that prevention is about more than treatment. It's about staying connected and solving problems before they become bigger risks." Dr. Keita Franklin

Leidos Chief of Behavioral Health

For example, a service member recently transitioned after 12 years of service. He moved his family across the country, started a civilian job search, and was worried about losing his therapist in the process. His inTransition coach worked with him to schedule appointments at his new location, including verifying eligibility, benefits and provider preferences. He was also assisted in navigating the VA enrollment process with step-by-step support.

"I was a bit nervous to go through numerous phone calls to get my needs met after active duty, but my coach was great to work with, and I appreciate everything to get me set up." inTransition participant

TAKE ACTION TODAY

If you are a service member or veteran in transition - or a provider supporting one - support is available:

Learn more about the inTransition program

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 and press 1 to connect with the Veterans Crisis Line; (if you are in immediate danger, call 911)

If you have a family member, friend or neighbor who is a transitioning military member, try to stay connected with them during this time. Transitions can be stressful, but with support and connection, we can help our military members navigate this change.

Leidos is proud to support the inTransition program and the service members and veterans it serves.

