BP supports breakthrough clamp installation technology as it makes North Sea debut.

Expro (NYSE: XPRO), a leading provider of energy services has successfully completed the first full deployment of its Remote Clamp Installation System (RCIS), marking a significant step forward in improving offshore safety and efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250929969467/en/

Expro's Remote Clamp Installation System (RCIS)

Developed by Expro's Frank's Tubular Running Services (TRS), the RCIS offers a unique industry solution for smart well completions requiring real-time monitoring and control of downhole tools from the surface via control lines. This capability allows operators to optimize production, manage downhole safety devices essential to well integrity, and extend well life, thereby minimizing costly interventions. The RCIS eliminates significant manual intervention traditionally needed to install control line clamps on tubing during completion operations. By fully automating this process, the Expro RCIS enhances the efficiency of completion installation and reduces risk by minimizing personnel exposure on the rig floor.

The initial deployment of the RCIS was in the UK's North Sea during the fourth quarter of 2024 as part of a test trial. The project was delivered in collaboration with BP, which also partially sponsored the development of the RCIS technology.

Building on that success, the RCIS was deployed again in the second quarter of 2025, by another operator in the North Sea, where Expro successfully ran a complete hands-free Upper Completion at up to 15 joints per hour with zero non-productive time (NPT) or damage to any of the control lines, increasing running efficiency by 25%. The control line clamps were installed remotely, reducing installation time by approximately two minutes, or 50% per clamp.

Jeremy Angelle, VP of Well Construction said: "This is a breakthrough in clamp installation. By automating a previously manual and high-risk process, we've not only increased efficiency but also advanced safety in a meaningful way."

"The RCIS is designed to offer a practical solution for reducing exposure in hazardous zones, improving crew safety, and streamlining completion activities. As the industry continues to seek ways to minimize manual intervention and improve efficiency, the RCIS represents a scalable, forward-looking solution for offshore operations worldwide."

Mr Angelle added: "This is a new era of safer, smarter completions."

Notes to Editors

Working for clients across the well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company's extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 8,500 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in more than 50 countries.

For more information, please visit and connect with Expro on Twitter @ExproGroup and LinkedIn @Expro.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the success, safety and efficiency of the Company's tubular running services technologies, the Company's environmental, social and governance goals, targets and initiatives, and future growth, and are indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "outlook," "estimate," "expect," "project," "believe," "envision," "goal," "target," "can," "will," and similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and judgments and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ include, among others the risk factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, historical practice, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250929969467/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

MediaRelations@expro.com