Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Expands NTSC Line with Launch of CV NTSC32 IP Digital-to-Analog Synthesizer

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., (OTC:BDRL), a leading U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of video and broadband transmission technologies, is proud to announce the expansion of its NTSC product line with the launch of the CV NTSC32, a high-density bulk IP digital-to-NTSC RF analog synthesizer.

Building on the widespread success of the best-selling CV NTSC16, the new CV NTSC32 sets a new standard by synthesizing up to 32 HD or SD programs, along with the primary audio channel, into 32 NTSC modulated RF analog channels -all within a compact 1 RU form factor.

The unit supports MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264 (AVC), and H.265 (HEVC) formats from an IP transport stream. Each stream is individually decoded, NTSC synthesized, and modulated to a selectable STD, IRC, or HRC RF analog channel. The unit provides the ultimate in program line-up flexibility, as each of the 32 NTSC channels are agile within a 599 MHz frequency block, which can be positioned anywhere within the 54-1002 MHz spectrum.

"The CV NTSC32 offers a cost-effective expanded opportunity for cable operators to deliver 32 analog programs to the edge," said Tim Buck, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Blonder Tongue. "It's a powerful addition that helps MSO's and Telcos maximize their customers' legacy infrastructure while transitioning toward digital IP solutions."

The CV NTSC32 will be on display at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, taking place September 29 - October 1, at the Blonder Tongue Booth L1456. Attendees are invited to speak with Blonder Tongue engineers and product specialists for more information.

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of our products continue to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements and accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Blonder Tongue anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future should be considered "forward-looking" statements, including statements that use the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "target", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "endeavor", "should", "could", "may" and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to continue as a going concern. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's "forward-looking" statements.

Contacts

Tim Buck

Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing

tbuck@blondertongue.com

(814) 502-5409

SOURCE: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

