Blonder Tongue, LLC: Blonder Tongue LLC Announces Purchase of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Blonder Tongue, LLC announces it has purchased all assets, including intellectual property, for Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., in a 363 Purchase Transaction as of December 24, 2025. Blonder Tongue, LLC is owned by Ballyshannon Partners, LP and was created as a Special Purpose Vehicle to purchase the assets of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

"Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. was a pioneer in the design and manufacturing of telecommunications and video transmission technologies in the United States," said Bruce Terker, President of the General Partner of Ballyshannon Partners, LP. "With our financial resources and operating experience, we are excited to build on that rich legacy while developing new technologies and expanding Blonder Tongue into new distribution opportunities both domestically and internationally."

Bob Palle, as President and CEO, along with the rest of his Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. executive team will lead the efforts of Blonder Tongue, LLC.

"The financial resources that Ballyshannon Partners, LP brings to Blonder Tongue, LLC will enable us to expand our current product offerings, accelerate the development of new technologies, and broaden our reach across North America, South America, and Europe," said Palle.

Looking ahead to 2026, Blonder Tongue LLC will expand its NXG Video Delivery Platform with new IP-based modules supporting SRT, RIST, HLS, and DASH for backhaul and distribution. The company will also introduce new OTA ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 applications, while continuing to grow its Blonder Tongue Data Products portfolio.

For more information, visit www.blondertongue.com.

About Blonder Tongue, LLC

Blonder Tongue, LLC was formed to purchase the assets of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. had a history of offering engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. This reputation will continue under the auspices of Blonder Tongue, LLC. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com

