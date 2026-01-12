Blonder Tongue, LLC: Blonder Tongue LLC Announces Appointment of New Chief Revenue Officer

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Blonder Tongue LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Young to the position of Chief Revenue Officer.

A former Vice President of Business Development at Blonder Tongue, Don returns to this leadership position after a successful tenure as Business Director at Sencore. In his new role, he will oversee Engineering, Product Development, Sales, and Marketing, and will report directly to Bob Palle, President and CEO.

"Don has a proven record of vision, technological expertise, and a relentless commitment to ensure that our products and system solutions exceed market and customer expectations for performance, ease of use, and long-term reliability," said Palle. "He is a true professional, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blonder Tongue."

A graduate from Shorter University with a degree in Business Management, Don's career has focused on system engineering, sales and marketing of video delivery and distribution from the beginning. He started out at Blonder Tongue in 2014 as a Manager of Business Development and quickly advanced to Vice President of Business Development and Architecture before departing in 2021.

"I'm excited to return to Blonder Tongue at such an important time in the company's evolution," said Young. "With a strong legacy of engineering excellence and expanding opportunities across IP and RF video distribution, my focus will be on aligning product innovation, go-to-market strategy, and customer partnerships to drive sustainable revenue growth."

For more information, visit www.blondertongue.com.

About Blonder Tongue, LLC

Blonder Tongue, LLC was formed to purchase the assets of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. had a history of offering engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. This reputation will continue under the auspices of Blonder Tongue, LLC. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com

