DuPont to Expand FilmTec Manufacturing into China through Reverse Osmosis Acquisition

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) has signed an agreement to acquire Sinochem (Ningbo) RO Memtech Co., Ltd. ("Sinochem (Ningbo) Memtech") to expand its reverse osmosis (RO) manufacturing footprint into China and the Asia Pacific region. With advanced membrane and fabrication production technologies, the acquisition increases DuPont's capacity to meet the growing demand in the region for FilmTec elements for industrial water purification and reuse.

"This acquisition aligns with our strategy to enhance our global manufacturing capabilities for FilmTec RO elements and better serve our customers in China and the Asia Pacific region," said Jeroen Bloemhard, President of DuPont's Healthcare & Water Technologies segment. "With an expanded global manufacturing footprint, DuPont remains dedicated to providing solutions that purify and reclaim water sources, particularly in regions facing water scarcity and resource challenges."

The acquisition supports DuPont's strategy to localize production closer to its end customers. By localizing its manufacturing footprint, DuPont can better serve the increasing demand for FilmTec products in China and the Asia Pacific region, shorten customer lead-times, respond to evolving market dynamics and local mandates, enhance logistics reliability and supply chain risk management, and reduce carbon footprints through shorter supply routes.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2025.

Production facilities, based in Zhejiang Province, China, will be the third RO manufacturing location for DuPont, expanding on the state-of-the-art production employed in Edina, Minnesota, USA, and Jubail, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. DuPont has already qualified the plant, to manufacture and supply FilmTec reverse osmosis elements to China and other Asia Pacific markets-at the same quality levels customers expect from its other RO production sites.

Reverse osmosis, or RO, technology is used to demineralize brackish water and desalinate seawater for a variety of applications, including industrial and municipal water treatment, power generation, food and beverage processing, and water reuse.

DuPont Water Solutions' technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world. DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that can help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that help maximize the availability of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

