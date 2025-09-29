Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Launches Loyalty Status Honoring Program Across All Three Brands

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company operating Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, today announced the launch of its new Loyalty Status Honoring Program, enabling guests to have their loyalty status honored across all three cruise brands.

Beginning with sailings departing Oct. 15, 2025, members of Latitudes Rewards®, Oceania Club®, and the Seven Seas Society® will be able to have their loyalty tier honored at the closest corresponding tier across all three brands on a per-cruise basis. With 34 ships sailing to more than 700 destinations worldwide, the NCLH Loyalty Status Honoring Program empowers guests to discover new ways of traveling, whether it's enjoying exciting sailings aboard Norwegian Cruise Line, indulging in The Finest Cuisine at Sea® with Oceania Cruises, or experiencing unrivaled, all-inclusive cruising with Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

"We want our guests to feel rewarded whenever they choose to sail within our family of award-winning cruise brands," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "With the new Loyalty Status Honoring Program, our guests can experience more of what makes each brand special, while still enjoying the loyalty recognition they've worked hard to achieve."

NCLH's Loyalty Status Honoring Program underscores the company's Charting the Course strategy by encouraging brand exploration, strengthening guest loyalty and elevating the overall guest experience. By honoring loyalty across its portfolio, the company is deepening its connection with guests while opening the door to new ways of experiencing its award-winning brands.

NCLH Loyalty Status Honoring Program Highlights:

  • Recognition Across Cruise Brands: Members of Latitudes Rewards, Oceania Club, and Seven Seas Society will now see their loyalty status honored across all three cruise lines, making it easier than ever to explore all brands while enjoying recognition.
  • Elevated Guest Experience: Guests can sail confidently knowing their loyalty is valued no matter which brand they choose, enhancing every voyage with the perks they've earned.
  • More Ways to Explore: With 34 ships sailing to more than 700 destinations, the program unlocks a broader range of vacation styles, itineraries, and experiences across the company's portfolio.
  • Commitment to Loyalty: This program underscores the company's dedication to rewarding its most loyal guests while encouraging them to discover the unique offerings of each brand.

The program opens for requests beginning today, Sept. 29, 2025, with the first eligible sailings starting Oct. 15, 2025. To learn more about the NCLH Loyalty Status Honoring Program, including Terms and Conditions, eligibility and benefit details, guests can visit the loyalty program pages of: Norwegian Cruise Line; Oceania Cruises; Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 34 ships and more than 71,000 Berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 13 additional ships across its three brands through 2036, which will add over 38,400 Berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Inmon
nclhmedia@nclcorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3e05ca0-2b0d-4950-ab48-fc126e2f017c


NCLH-Loyalty-Program

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
