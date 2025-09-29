Schneider Electric SE: Schneider Electric Unveils Liquid Cooling Portfolio with Motivair Featuring Dedicated Solutions and Services for HPC and AI Workloads

Paris, France, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Announcement provides a first look at Schneider Electric's complete liquid cooling technology portfolio following its acquisition of Motivair in early 2025

Pairs Schneider Electric's global supply chain and leading expertise in data center infrastructure, software, and services with Motivair's 15+ years of exascale and accelerated computing experience to deliver a new generation of comprehensive cooling solutions

Includes Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs); ChilledDoor® Rear Door Heat Exchangers; Liquid-to-Air Heat Dissipation Units (HDU); Dynamic Cold Plates; Chillers and Technology Cooling System (TCS) Loops; alongside Schneider Electric's AI-Ready infrastructure solutions

Rueil-Malmaison, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today unveiled its world-leading portfolio of end-to-end liquid cooling solutionsfor hyperscale, colocation and high-density data center environments, engineered to enable the AI Factories of the Future.

Available globally, the Motivair by Schneider Electriccooling solutions meet the power and GPU-intensive demands of high-density data centers reliably, and at scale. The complete liquid and air-cooled portfolio comprises data center physical infrastructure, including CDUs, RDHx, HDUs, dynamic cold plates, chillers and more, as well as software and services. All designed to handle the thermal management requirements of next-generation high performance computingin February 2025.

As the industry drives past densities of 140kW per rack, and provisions for future power densities of 1MW and more, AI chips get hotter and denser. Data centers require liquid cooling to effectively cool hotter workloads and keep critical infrastructure running at peak uptime and efficiency.

Cooling can consume up to 40% of a data center's power budget. Direct liquid cooling is up to 3,000 times more effective and more efficient at removing heat than air, because it captures heat directly at chip-level. Deploying liquid cooling technology is complex and requires a true end-to-end approach that accounts for technology sourcing and installation, and ongoing maintenance.

To address these challenges, Schneider Electric and Motivair are providing customers with the most comprehensive data center and liquid cooling portfolio available in the market, inclusive of all core cooling infrastructure, alongside a supply chain capable of serving global demands.

"As data center cooling has grown more complex in the AI era, our portfolio has consistently evolved to remain capable of serving the infrastructure demands of today and tomorrow," said Richard Whitmore, CEO of Motivair by Schneider Electric. "Today we are the only liquid cooling provider to demonstrate proven expertise at the silicon level by co-developing our solutions in collaboration with NVIDIA, and other leading GPU manufacturers. In collaboration with Schneider Electric, we have created an unmatched portfolio that not only compresses time-to-market but increases ROI for customers worldwide."

Complete Liquid Cooling Portfolio for AI Data Centers

Motivair by Schneider Electric's liquid and air-cooled solutions include megawatt-class Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), ChilledDoor® rear door heat exchangers, and Dynamic® Cold Plates, which deliver precise thermal control for 100 kW+ AI racks. The solutions also safeguard peak performance, while enhancing energy efficiency and uptime for data center operators. The portfolio includes:

Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs): Motivair's CDUs are designed in collaboration with top silicon manufacturers for seamless integration with next-gen processors and accelerators. The CDU family scales from 105 kilowatts to 2.5 megawatts, placing the technology ahead of market demand by several years. Today, Motivair's CDU technology also enables thermal performance for 6 of the world's top 10 supercomputers, and is certified for NVIDIA's latest hardware, while being well-equipped for future increases in rack density.

Motivair's CDUs are designed in collaboration with top silicon manufacturers for seamless integration with next-gen processors and accelerators. The CDU family scales from 105 kilowatts to 2.5 megawatts, placing the technology ahead of market demand by several years. Today, Motivair's CDU technology also enables thermal performance for 6 of the world's top 10 supercomputers, and is certified for NVIDIA's latest hardware, while being well-equipped for future increases in rack density. ChilledDoor® Rear Door Heat Exchanger: This rear-door heat exchanger cools rack densities up to 75 kW, making it ideal for power-intensive GPUs. Its rack-agnostic design also makes it a versatile solution for any HPC environment.

This rear-door heat exchanger cools rack densities up to 75 kW, making it ideal for power-intensive GPUs. Its rack-agnostic design also makes it a versatile solution for any HPC environment. Liquid-to-Air Heat Dissipation Unit (HDU) : Perfect for AI accelerators, colocation environments, or labs where water is not readily available. The Motivair HDU is the highest-performing unit on the market, delivering 100 kilowatts of heat rejection in a footprint just 600 millimeters wide. It is also capable of creating a water loop to cool up to 132 kilowatts of cooling capacity - a 1:1 ratio with NVIDIA's NVL144 computing architecture.

: Perfect for AI accelerators, colocation environments, or labs where water is not readily available. The Motivair HDU is the highest-performing unit on the market, delivering 100 kilowatts of heat rejection in a footprint just 600 millimeters wide. It is also capable of creating a water loop to cool up to 132 kilowatts of cooling capacity - a 1:1 ratio with NVIDIA's NVL144 computing architecture. Chillers and Technology Cooling System (TCS) Loops: Motivair and Schneider Electric's closed loop air cooled chillers enable operators to save millions of gallons of water usage each year for every megawatt of cooling requirement, while delivering up to 20% more performance than other solutions in the market.

Motivair and Schneider Electric's closed loop air cooled chillers enable operators to save millions of gallons of water usage each year for every megawatt of cooling requirement, while delivering up to 20% more performance than other solutions in the market. Software: Backed by 50+ years of proven, multi-domain expertise, Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure software is purpose-built to tackle the air and liquid cooling challenges of data centers - providing optimal thermal management, performance, and efficiencies for mission-critical environments.

Backed by 50+ years of proven, multi-domain expertise, Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure software is purpose-built to tackle the air and liquid cooling challenges of data centers - providing optimal thermal management, performance, and efficiencies for mission-critical environments. Services: Motivair possesses over a decade of field-proven cooling deployment and maintenance experience. The company oversees the largest installed base of high-density liquid cooling solutions in the world, with trained technicians available in every major geography. We are now training more than 600 cooling field service technicians and EcoXpert cooling partners worldwide.

Global Manufacturing, Technical Expertise and Rigorous Testing

Schneider Electric's comprehensive portfolio is backed by global manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, together with technical expertise, and extensive testing and validation of all solutions.

Global Supply Chain : Motivair recently opened its fourth production facility in Buffalo, New York (https://www.motivaircorp.com/news/motivair-by-schneider-electric-expands-u-s-manufacturing-footprint/), and the company is also expanding its production capabilities in Italy and India, tripling manufacturing output and reducing lead times for customers everywhere.

: Motivair recently opened its fourth production facility in Buffalo, New York (https://www.motivaircorp.com/news/motivair-by-schneider-electric-expands-u-s-manufacturing-footprint/), and the company is also expanding its production capabilities in Italy and India, tripling manufacturing output and reducing lead times for customers everywhere. Rigorous Testing: All liquid cooling models undergo performance testing to simulate real-world heat loads. This validates both thermal and mechanical performance before products are shipped. During product development, product performance is validated in-house, and every unit is flushed for cleanliness prior to deployment to help prevent on-site issues.

"AI is the next technological revolution, and it has undoubtedly made liquid cooling a strategic imperative (https://download.schneider-electric.com/files?p_Doc_Ref=Navigating_Liquid_Cooling) for data centers and AI Factories," said Andrew Bradner, Senior Vice President, Cooling Business at Schneider Electric. "By combining our multi-domain expertise with Motivair, we are charting a new frontier for accelerated computing with an unrivalled liquid cooling portfolio, featuring global scale, production and reach, and a commitment to rigorously test and validate every solution we deliver to mitigate risk and deliver peace of mind for our customers."

"Liquid cooling has transitioned from a performance enhancer to a fundamental element of modern high-density computing environments," said Olga Yashkova, Research Manager, Enterprise Workloads and Datacenter Infrastructure, for IDC. "The acquisition of Motivair by Schneider Electric significantly strengthens its position in data center (https://idcdocserv.com/US53386625) power, electrical, and cooling infrastructure and supporting services space. As a single vendor capable of designing and supplying all critical infrastructure and data center power and cooling, Schneider Electric's approach also simplifies deployment and reduces the operational complexity of AI data centers."

==Ends==

Related resources:

Key Insights for Navigating Liquid Cooling for AI Driven Data Centers (https://download.schneider-electric.com/files?p_Doc_Ref=Navigating_Liquid_Cooling)

Market Note from Industry Analyst IDC Research: Schneider Electric's Acquisition of Motivair Strengthens Its Portfolio for AI Datacenters (https://idcdocserv.com/US53386625)

Schneider Electric Announces New Reference Designs, Featuring Integrated Power Management and Liquid Cooling Controls, Supporting NVIDIA Mission Control and NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 (https://www.se.com/ww/en/about-us/newsroom/news/press-releases/schneider-electric-announces-new-reference-designs-featuring-integrated-power-management-and-liquid-cooling-controls-supporting-nvidia-mission-control-and-nvidia-gb300-nvl72-68ca8fdd5e6c6f9d3a096133)

Press contact: global.pr@se.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitalization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 160,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders.

www.se.com

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.

Hashtags: LifeIsOn DataCentersoftheFuture makeAIcooler AI

Attachments

2025-09-29_Press Release_Schneider Electric Unveils Liquid Cooling Portfolio with Motivair.pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/db84cb16-2940-4d07-a220-33dbbdb80018)

2025-09-26_ Announcement_ Motivair by Schneider Electric_Dark_With-Logo.jpg (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/78562db4-6e63-4d07-837b-8d24e3be35cd)

Global PR Central Team