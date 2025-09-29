

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies recorded strong gains in the past 24 hours while gold jumped to touch a fresh high. The U.S. dollar meanwhile extended losses amidst anxiety surrounding a potential partial shutdown of the U.S. government.



Bitcoin and Ethereum rallied close to 4 percent in the past 24 hours. Gold futures and spot gold, both touched record highs in the day's trade. The six-currency Dollar Index has erased more than a quarter percent.



Gold Futures for December settlement is currently trading at $3,855.80 per troy ounce, implying overnight gains of 1.2 percent. Gold Futures touched an all-time high of $3,860.45 earlier in the day's trade.



The 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently at 97.84, versus 98.15 at the previous close. The index has declined 0.32 percent from the previous close.



Overall crypto market capitalization surged 3.2 percent in the past 24 hours to $3.89 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume also jumped 61 percent to $148 billion.



66 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have gained more than a percent whereas 6 have slipped more than a percent in the past 24 hours.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $113,350.26 recording overnight gains of 3.4 percent. BTC had ranged between $113,470.69 and $109,552.90 in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is currently trading about 9 percent below the all-time-high of $124,457.12 recorded on August 14.



Ethereum also surged 4.1 percent overnight to trade at $4,179.68. Ether's current trading price is 16 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $4,158.85 and $4,010.79.



Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. had witnessed outflows of $418 million on Friday versus outflows of $253 million on Thursday. Ethereum-based Spot ETF products had recorded net outflows of $248 million on Friday versus outflows of $251 million on Thursday.



4th ranked XRP added 3.4 percent overnight to trade at $2.88, around 25 percent below the all-time high.



5th ranked BNB gained 3.8 percent overnight at its current trading price of $1,012.39. The price of 6th ranked Solana increased 3.8 percent overnight to $208.97.



8th ranked Dogecoin added 2.5 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2341.



TRON ranked 9th overall however slipped 0.62 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3344.



10th ranked Cardano gained 3.7 percent overnight to trade at $0.8055.



76th ranked Zcash (ZEC) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of more than 16 percent. 53rd ranked Pump.fun (PUMP) surged 9.5 percent.



79th ranked Falcon Finance (FF) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 20 percent. 46th ranked Plasma (XPL) also erased more than 9 percent in the past 24 hours.



