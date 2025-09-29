Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
WKN: A40G0F | ISIN: FI4000571013
Hiab Corporation: Hiab distributes an additional dividend

HIAB CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 29 SEPTEMBER 2025 AT 6:45 PM EEST

Hiab distributes an additional dividend

Hiab (at the time Cargotec) announced on 26 March 2025, that the Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on an additional dividend in the amount of EUR 1.56 per each class A share and EUR 1.57 per each outstanding class B share (the "Additional Dividend"). The payment of the additional dividend was subject to the closing of the sale of the MacGregor, which was announced by the company on 31 July 2025.

In its meeting on 29 September 2025, the Board of Directors of Hiab has decided on the Additional Dividend according to the authorisation. The dividend shall be paid to a shareholder who on the record date of the dividend payment, 2 October 2025, is registered in the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The dividend payment day will be 9 October 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4000
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people. www.hiabgroup.com


