Hiab Corporation: Hiab expands US footprint with appointment of MGX Equipment Services as new dealer in 13 states

HIAB CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 9 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 3:00 PM (EET)



Hiab expands US footprint with appointment of MGX Equipment Services as new dealer in 13 states

Hiab, a leading provider of smart and sustainable on-road load handling solutions, has signed a strategic dealer agreement with MGX Equipment Services LLC (MGX) expanding the distribution and service network for HIAB loader cranes across 13 states in the US. MGX is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW).

MGX Equipment Services is a global leader in engineered lifting solutions, operating in 13 locations across 11 states in the USA offering sales, rental, parts, service and training. The partnership with Hiab will cover sales and services in Colorado, Delaware, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Dakota, South Dakota, Virginia, Wyoming, Utah.

"The partnership with MGX is an important milestone in our strategy to grow in the attractive North American market. Their scale and industry expertise significantly enhances our coverage in the US. With MGX, we can offer premium sales and service support for our HIAB loader cranes in many previously insufficiently covered key regions. This brings excellent growth opportunities for Hiab, MGX and our customers," said Pauliina Kunvik, Senior Vice President Sales and Services, North America, Hiab.

"This agreement accelerates the growth of MGX & Manitowoc in the U.S. By expanding our direct-to-customer reach, we can deliver more value through faster response times, stronger service capability, and deeper customer engagement. Together with Hiab, we are strengthening our position in key markets and creating new opportunities to scale across a broader range of lifting solutions," commented Les L. Middleton, Executive Vice President, Americas and EU Mobile Cranes, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. & President, MGX Equipment Services, LLC.

Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on-road load handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people. www.hiabgroup.com

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. ("Manitowoc" or the "Company") was founded in 1902, and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States. Manitowoc through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides high quality, customer-focused lifting products and services world-wide through its Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift, and Upfits by Aspen Equipment brands and its support-focused subsidiary MGX Equipment Services. For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

