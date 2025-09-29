

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Knorex Ltd. (KNRX), a B2B technology company, Monday announced the pricing of initial public offering of 3 million shares at $4.00 per share, amounting to a total of $12 million.



Additionally, the company has granted a 45-day option to underwriters to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares at the initial public offering price.



The company's shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on September 29, 2025, under the symbol 'KNRX'.



The offering is expected to close on or about September 30, 2025



