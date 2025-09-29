Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
WKN: A1JBVH | ISIN: FR0011052257
Global Bioenergies: opening of a receivership procedure

PRESS RELEASE

Global Bioenergies: opening of a receivership procedure

Evry, 29 September 2025 - 05:45 p.m: The Evry Commercial Court today opened a receivership procedure towards Global Bioenergies and appointed SCP Abitbol & Rousselet, represented by Maître Joanna Rousselet (previously the company's conciliator), as administrator. This procedure is a continuation of the pre-pack sale process initiated on 03 June 20251. The objective of this procedure is to evaluate and implement solutions that would make it possible to continue the activity and maintain jobs, notably through a sale plan.

To date, four offers to take over part of the assets are still open and have been submitted to the court. These offers may be subject to change and contain conditions precedent that will have to be lifted before the review hearing of said offers. To date, no proposals to take over the shares or to invest in the capital have been submitted.

In the event of the takeover of certain assets or activities by one or more buyers, or in the absence of a final offer, judicial liquidation proceedings for Global Bioenergies will be opened simultaneously with the judgment of the court resulting from the review hearing.

The judicial liquidation of Global Bioenergies will ultimately result in the delisting of its shares. Their residual value will most likely be zero, as the amount obtained in exchange for the assets sold is expected to be lower than the amount of liabilities.

The hearing to review the takeover offers should be held on 03 November 2025.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

As a committed player in the fight against global warming, Global Bioenergies has developed a unique process to produce SAF and e-SAF from renewable resources, thereby meeting the challenges of decarbonising air transport. Its technology is one of the very few solutions already certified by ASTM. Its products also meet the high standards of the cosmetics industry, and L'Oréal is its largest shareholder with a 13.5% stake. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Contacts



GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
+33 (0)1 64 98 20 50
invest@global-bioenergies.com

Follow our news

Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on https://www.global-bioenergies.com/inscription-newsletter/

Follow us on LinkedIn
Global Bioenergies

NewCap - Investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Aurélie Manavarere
globalbioenergies@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap - Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau
globalbioenergies@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

1 Refer to the press release of 03 June 2025


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
