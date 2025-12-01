GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: judicial liquidation and delisting of shares

Evry, 01 December 2025 - 5:30pm: At the hearing to examine the bids held on November 24, the Evry Commercial Court examined the two final takeover bids submitted. In a ruling handed down today, neither bid was accepted by the Court, the first bid was rejected due to the lack of employee retention and the second on the grounds that it did not meet the conditions for a satisfactory takeover.

The Evry Commercial Court therefore decided to convert the receivership procedure into judicial liquidation and appointed Maître Alain-François Souchon as liquidator with the task of selling the Company's assets, in particular its patent portfolio.

Following this decision, Global Bioenergies requested Euronext Growth to delist its shares, which will become worthless for all its shareholders.

Contact information of the court-appointed liquidator:

Cabinet.souchon@etude-souchon.com

