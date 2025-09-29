Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
WKN: A40G0F | ISIN: FI4000571013
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2025 18:10 Uhr
Hiab Corporation: Changes in Hiab's Leadership Team

HIAB CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 29 SEPTEMBER 2025 AT 7:00 PM EEST

Changes in Hiab's Leadership Team

Two leaders have been appointed to complement Hiab's Leadership Team.

Jenny McGeough has been appointed President of Loader Cranes, Heavy and Superheavy, effective November 1, 2025. Marcel Boxem, who holds the position on an interim basis, will continue in his role as VP, Sales & Product Management in Loader Cranes, Heavy and Superheavy after Jenny McGeough starts.

Kimberly Allan has been appointed Executive Vice President, Business Excellence. She will start in the role on October 1, 2025. The role replaces the former Hiab Leadership Team position of Executive Vice President, Business Operations Development, which has been held by President and CEO Scott Phillips on an interim basis.

With the appointment of Kimberly Allan, Sanna Ahonen's responsibilities will shift back to her core focus areas of mergers and acquisitions, strategy, and sustainability, effective October 1, 2025.

"I want to warmly welcome Jenny and Kimberly to Hiab's leadership team. Jenny has a strong background in demanding leadership roles in international industrial engineering companies, while Kimberly brings a wealth of experience from successfully executing continuous improvement initiatives in leading global companies," says President and CEO Scott Phillips.

After the changes, as of 1 November 2025, the company's leadership team will consist of:

  • President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Scott Phillips
  • Executive Vice President (EVP), CFO, Mikko Puolakka
  • President, Services, Michaël Bruninx
  • President, Demountables and Defence, Hermanni Lyyski
  • President, Loader Cranes, Heavy and Superheavy, Jenny McGeough
  • President, Truck Mounted Forklifts, Barry McGrane
  • President, Tail Lifts, Martin Saint
  • President, Loader Cranes, Light and Medium, Magdalena Wojtowicz-Tokarz
  • Executive Vice President (EVP), Strategy and Sustainability, Sanna Ahonen
  • Executive Vice President (EVP), Business Excellence, Kimberly Allan
  • Executive Vice President (EVP), People and Culture, Ghita Jansson-Kiuru
  • Executive Vice President (EVP), Marketing and Communications, Birgitte Skade
  • Executive Vice President (EVP), General Counsel, Taina Tirkkonen

Jenny McGeough's and Kimberly Allan's CVs and photos are attached to this release.


For further information, please contact:
Birgitte Skade, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications, tel. +46 73 231 6367
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670


Hiab

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
