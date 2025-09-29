

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving mostly higher early in the session, stocks have given back ground over the course of the trading day on Monday. The major averages have pulled back well off their highs of the session, with the Dow sliding into negative territory.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is down 79.46 points or 0.2 percent at 46,167.83, the S&P 500 is up 15.67 points or 0.2 percent at 6,659.37 and the Nasdaq is up 123.23 points or 0.6 percent at 22,607.30.



The early upward move on Wall Street partly reflected strength among tech stocks, with AI darling and market leader Nvidia (NVDA) jumping by 2.4 percent.



Video game maker Electronic Arts (EA) has also surged by 4.8 percent after announcing an agreement to be acquired by an investor consortium comprised of PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners in an all-cash transaction that values EA at approximately $55 billion.



Under the terms of the agreement, EA stockholders will receive $210 per share in cash, representing a 25 percent premium to the stock's unaffected share price of $168.32 at market close on Thursday, September 25th.



Buying interest has waned over the course of the session, however, with traders reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



The report, which is expected to show employment rose by 50,000 jobs in September after inching up by 22,000 jobs in August, could impact the outlook for interest rates.



Concerns about a potential U.S. government shutdown may also be keeping some traders on the sidelines ahead of a deadline at the end of the day on Tuesday.



Sector News



While the broader markets have given back ground, computer hardware stocks continue to turn in a strong performance, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging by 3.5 percent.



Gold stocks also continue to see considerable strength amid another sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 1.4 percent.



Networking and semiconductor stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while energy stocks have come under pressure amid a nosedive by the price of crude oil.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.9 percent and Hong Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged by 1.9 percent, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the uptrend and declined by 0.7 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 0.3 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground after trending lower over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 5.0 basis points at 4.137 percent.



