Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3L0AD | ISIN: FR001400QR88 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
29.09.25 | 08:07
99,63 
+0,25 % +0,25
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,21100,8318:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2025 18:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EDF announces the success of its green hybrid bond issue for a nominal amount of 1.25 billion euros

EDF announces the success of its green hybrid bond issue for a nominal amount of 1.25 billion euros

EDF (BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ stable Fitch) successfully priced a new issuance of green perpetual subordinated notes (the "New Notes") of €1.25 billion bond, at an initial 4.375% coupon until 2031 with a 5.5-year first call date at EDF's discretion.

This transaction enables EDF to finance its strategy and objective to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. An amount equal to the net proceeds of the New Notes will be used to finance and/or refinance investments as defined in EDF's Green Financing Framework (1) and aligned with the European taxonomy in relation to the lifetime extension of the existing nuclear reactors in France. As a reminder, the carbon intensity of nuclear power plants in France is 4gCO²/kWh (2).

It is expected that the rating agencies will assign the New Notes a rating of B+/Ba1/ /BBB- (S&P/ Moody's/Fitch) and an equity content of 50%.

Settlement and delivery will take place on 6 October 2025, the date on which the New Notes are expected to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

EDF is an active issuer of debt and other types of securities. EDF regularly assesses its financing requirements and monitors national and international financial markets for opportunities to conduct additional issuances of senior debt, hybrids and/or other types of securities.

Claude Laruelle, Group Senior Executive Vice President in charge of the Performance, Impact, Investment and Finance of EDF, said "this transaction demonstrates the confidence of the market in EDF's strategy to promote energy sovereignty and energy transition".

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh in 2024, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

(1) The Framework is available in the Sustainable Finance section of EDF's website
(2) Life Cycle Analysis Report


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.