EDF announces the success of its green hybrid bond issue for a nominal amount of 1.25 billion euros

EDF (BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ stable Fitch) successfully priced a new issuance of green perpetual subordinated notes (the "New Notes") of €1.25 billion bond, at an initial 4.375% coupon until 2031 with a 5.5-year first call date at EDF's discretion.

This transaction enables EDF to finance its strategy and objective to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. An amount equal to the net proceeds of the New Notes will be used to finance and/or refinance investments as defined in EDF's Green Financing Framework (1) and aligned with the European taxonomy in relation to the lifetime extension of the existing nuclear reactors in France. As a reminder, the carbon intensity of nuclear power plants in France is 4gCO²/kWh (2).

It is expected that the rating agencies will assign the New Notes a rating of B+/Ba1/ /BBB- (S&P/ Moody's/Fitch) and an equity content of 50%.

Settlement and delivery will take place on 6 October 2025, the date on which the New Notes are expected to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

EDF is an active issuer of debt and other types of securities. EDF regularly assesses its financing requirements and monitors national and international financial markets for opportunities to conduct additional issuances of senior debt, hybrids and/or other types of securities.

Claude Laruelle, Group Senior Executive Vice President in charge of the Performance, Impact, Investment and Finance of EDF, said "this transaction demonstrates the confidence of the market in EDF's strategy to promote energy sovereignty and energy transition".

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh in 2024, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

(1) The Framework is available in the Sustainable Finance section of EDF's website

(2) Life Cycle Analysis Report