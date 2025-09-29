Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
WKN: A2DNAT | ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37
29.09.25 | 09:48
0,390 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 18:18 Uhr
KR1 Plc - Holding Update: Anoma ("XAN")

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

Monday, 29 September 2025

KR1 plc (the "Company")

Holding Update: Anoma ("XAN")

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's Anoma ("XAN") holding.

Anoma is a decentralised protocol for intent-centric applications. By providing developers with a unified developer experience, Anoma is abstracting away complexities, enabling decentralised applications to compose users, state, and settlement across different underlying blockchains.

Following Anoma's recent launch, KR1 plc holds a total of 25,000,000 XAN, which were acquired through the purchase of Anoma tokens as announced previously on 31 May 2023.

The Company's XAN tokens are held in institutional custody and are subject to an initial lock-up of 12 months and, following that, a linear unlock over a period of a further 36 months.

In line with KR1 plc's previous support of Anoma, the Company also received 2,500,000 NAM tokens, representing a holding in the Namada network (a secondary network built by the Anoma Foundation). Namada is using zero-knowledge proof technology to build a composable privacy layer for Web3. The NAM token plays a central role in securing Namada's Cubic Proof-of-Stake system and contributes to the network's on-chain governance.

KR1 plc is currently evaluating the feasibility of commencing staking activities across both networks and will provide further updates on progress of that in due course.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

KR1 plc

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630

Email: investors@KR1.io

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl

Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Email: info@peterhousecap.com

SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford

Ian Silvera

Atif Nawaz

Phone: +44(0)20 3757 6882

Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk

About KR1

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE) is a leading publicly listed digital asset company focused on decentralised technologies. Started in March 2016, and publicly listed on London's Aquis Exchange, KR1 plc has been a pioneer in digital assets and proof-of-stake networks.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


