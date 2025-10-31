KR1 Plc - Director's Shareholding and Total Voting Rights
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31
Friday, 31 October 2025
KR1 plc(the "Company")
Director's Shareholding and Total Voting Rights
KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset company, announces that, as set out in the Company's prospectus dated 29 October 2025, 580,000 ordinary shares of 0.19p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") have today been issued in favour of Rhys Davies, Non-executive Chairman of the Company, by way of bonus. Further information about the issue of Ordinary Shares is set out in the table below.
Following this issue of Ordinary Shares and in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that, as at 31 October 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 177,949,520 Ordinary Shares and the Company held 363,000 Ordinary Shares in treasury.
Therefore, as at 31 October 2025, the total number of voting rights for shareholders in the Company is 177,586,520. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Rhys Davies
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Chairman
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)
Name
KR1 plc
b)
LEI
213800WFTIIBY5SBCL19
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ordinary shares of 0.19p each
ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37
b)
Nature of the transaction
Issue of ordinary shares by way of bonus
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Bonus award paid up as to the nominal value of 0.19p per ordinary share (£1,102 in aggregate).
580,000 ordinary shares
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
31 October 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
Off market transaction
About KR1 plc
KR1 plc is a leading digital asset company focused on decentralised technologies and the generation of income from digital assets, primarily through staking activities on proof-of-stake networks. Through the Company's staking activities, KR1 plc helps to secure networks by supporting transaction validation, maintaining network integrity and contributing to decentralisation and, in return, receives staking rewards. www.KR1.io