KR1 Plc - Director's Shareholding and Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

Friday, 31 October 2025

KR1 plc(the "Company")

Director's Shareholding and Total Voting Rights

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset company, announces that, as set out in the Company's prospectus dated 29 October 2025, 580,000 ordinary shares of 0.19p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") have today been issued in favour of Rhys Davies, Non-executive Chairman of the Company, by way of bonus. Further information about the issue of Ordinary Shares is set out in the table below.

Following this issue of Ordinary Shares and in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that, as at 31 October 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 177,949,520 Ordinary Shares and the Company held 363,000 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Therefore, as at 31 October 2025, the total number of voting rights for shareholders in the Company is 177,586,520. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc

George McDonaugh, Keld van Schreven

Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630

Email: investors@KR1.io

AlbR Capital Limited(Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Email: info@albrcapital.com

SEC Newgate(Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford, Ian Silvera, Dafydd Rees

Phone: +44(0)20 3757 6882

Email: KR1@secnewsgate.co.uk

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Rhys Davies 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name KR1 plc b) LEI 213800WFTIIBY5SBCL19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ordinary shares of 0.19p each ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of ordinary shares by way of bonus c) Price(s) and volume(s) Bonus award paid up as to the nominal value of 0.19p per ordinary share (£1,102 in aggregate). 580,000 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 31 October 2025 f) Place of the transaction Off market transaction

About KR1 plc