The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 01.12.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 01.12.2025Aktien1 IT0005678104 Kaleon S.p.A.2 IM00BYYPQX37 KR1 PLC3 ZAE000337051 Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd.4 AU000000BCN0 Beacon Minerals Ltd.5 US3429091081 Flowco Holdings Inc.6 AU000000GBR2 Great Boulder Resources Ltd.7 AU0000253965 Pivotal Metals Ltd.8 AU0000028409 Yandal Resources Ltd.9 SE0026821852 Biosergen AB10 CA38077F1045 Gold Strategy Inc.11 CA38940L3048 Graycliff Exploration Ltd.12 US60855D4088 Moleculin Biotech Inc.13 GI000A41V1Y7 Wishbone Gold PLCAnleihen/ETF1 FR0014014EA7 Praemia Healthcare SAS2 FR0014014QW5 Schneider Electric SE3 US91282CPN55 United States of America4 XS3244863729 mBank S.A.5 FR0014014LG9 Canal+ S.A.6 DE000HEL4AW8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale7 DE000HEL0PY0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale8 DE000HEL0PX2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale9 US91282CPL99 United States of America10 US91282CPM72 United States of America11 DE000ETFL664 Deka Europe Defense UCITS ETF