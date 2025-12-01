The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 01.12.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 01.12.2025
Aktien
1 IT0005678104 Kaleon S.p.A.
2 IM00BYYPQX37 KR1 PLC
3 ZAE000337051 Africa Bitcoin Corporation Ltd.
4 AU000000BCN0 Beacon Minerals Ltd.
5 US3429091081 Flowco Holdings Inc.
6 AU000000GBR2 Great Boulder Resources Ltd.
7 AU0000253965 Pivotal Metals Ltd.
8 AU0000028409 Yandal Resources Ltd.
9 SE0026821852 Biosergen AB
10 CA38077F1045 Gold Strategy Inc.
11 CA38940L3048 Graycliff Exploration Ltd.
12 US60855D4088 Moleculin Biotech Inc.
13 GI000A41V1Y7 Wishbone Gold PLC
Anleihen/ETF
1 FR0014014EA7 Praemia Healthcare SAS
2 FR0014014QW5 Schneider Electric SE
3 US91282CPN55 United States of America
4 XS3244863729 mBank S.A.
5 FR0014014LG9 Canal+ S.A.
6 DE000HEL4AW8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
7 DE000HEL0PY0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
8 DE000HEL0PX2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
9 US91282CPL99 United States of America
10 US91282CPM72 United States of America
11 DE000ETFL664 Deka Europe Defense UCITS ETF
