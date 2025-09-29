

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new Canadian study brings a message to older adults and their caregivers that it's never too late to improve your well-being.



Researchers at the University of Toronto found that nearly one in four adults aged 60 and above who initially reported poor health, pain, low mood, or loneliness were able to regain good overall well-being within three years.



'This isn't just a story of resilience-it's a roadmap for how we can help more older adults recover and thrive,' said first author Mabel Ho. 'Our findings highlight the powerful role of modifiable lifestyle and psychosocial factors in shaping healthy aging trajectories.'



The research team studied data from over 8,300 older adults who were not in good health at the start of the study. After three years, they found that those who had strong psychological and emotional health in the beginning were five times more likely to return to good well-being compared to those who didn't.



The older adults were able to thrive again by following healthy habits, such as staying active, keeping a stable weight, not smoking, sleeping well, and managing long-term health problems. The study also stresses the role of mental, emotional, and social health in recovery. Other factors that helped included being under 70 years old, married, and having an income above the poverty line.



'This is a clear call to invest in prevention, financial stability, and accessible wellness supports-because these aren't just smart policies, they can potentially improve the trajectory of aging for older adults who are struggling,' noted senior author Esme Fuller-Thomson.



