

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed on a firm note on Monday, outperforming most of the major markets in Europe, with several stocks turning in a fine performance thanks to sustained buying support.



The benchmark SMI closed up by 76.91 points or 0.64% at 12,006.71. The index touched a low of 11,958.35 and a high of 12,027.69 intraday.



Sandoz Group climbed 1.63%, Sika gained nearly 1.5%, Nestle and Richemont added about 1.35% each, and Julius Baer gained 1.23%.



Swiss Life Holding, Roche Holding, SGS, Geberit, Swatch Group, Novartis, Galderma Group and Schindler Ps also closed with notable gains.



Holcim drifted down 1.04%. Kuehne + Nagel, Logitech International, Lonza Group, Swisscom and Lindt & Spruengli lost 0.4 to 0.9%.



