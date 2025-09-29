St. John's, Newfoundland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company"), advises that in the news release titled "Sokoman Minerals Corp. Announces New Leadership Appointments" dated September 29, 2025, the exercise price of the stock options was incorrectly stated as $0.05. The correct exercise price is $0.055 per common share. All other details remain unchanged.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company and one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's emerging gold district. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects, including the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead project (a Fosterville-type orogenic gold deposit), the Crippleback Lake (gold-copper porphyry) project, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys (Dalradian-type orogenic gold) project. The Company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) through three large-scale joint-venture properties, including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. The Golden Hope project was recently spun out as a critical minerals-focused company, Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLD), of which Sokoman remains a major shareholder along with Benton Resources Inc., and Australian-based Elevra Lithium Ltd. (ASX: SYA) (NASDAQ: ELVR) (OTCQB: SYAXF), formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited.

