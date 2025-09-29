Avolta AG
Avolta (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel retail and F&B player and King Power, Thailand's largest travel retail group, today announced a landmark loyalty partnership launching on November 1, bringing together two industry leaders in a shared mission to put travelers first and explore together the 'power of possibilities'.
The Club Avolta X Power Pass partnership will see members of both programs enjoy seamless reciprocal recognition, extending loyalty privileges beyond traditional boundaries, unlocking benefits and exclusive experiences across both networks. Power Pass members who join Club Avolta will automatically unlock premium benefits across Avolta's global network. Club Avolta members who enroll in the Power Pass loyalty program will receive access to King Power's exclusive duty-free privileges. In addition, all Club Avolta members will be entitled to a range of offers across the King Power ecosystem, including participating hotels, tourist attractions and curated travel experiences - enhancing their journey throughout Thailand.
Rewriting the rules for customer centricity through loyalty, the collaboration creates mutual value by extending loyalty privileges beyond traditional boundaries. The market-first move spans across the footprint of both companies, including airports, downtown duty-free stores, motorways and cruises amongst others.
