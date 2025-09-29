Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) ("CanPR" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian technology-enabled immigration service provider, today announced its audited consolidated financial results for the 12 months ended May 31, 2025 ("FY 2025").

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR FY 2025

Revenue of $6,852,327 for FY 2025, up significantly compared to $3,920,564 for the twelve months ended May 31, 2024 ("FY 2024"), reflecting strong user growth and market reception to the CanPR platform.

Gross profit of $4,194,110 for FY 2025 versus $1,500,247 in FY 2024.

Net loss of $1,583,883 versus $1,065,119 in FY 2024.

Working capital of $3,685,401 as at May 31, 2025.

The full financial statements and Management Discussion & Analysis for CanPR Inc. are available on CanPR's investor relations site and the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

"FY 2025 was a pivotal year for CanPR as we scaled both our platform and our service offerings," said Akshat Soni, Co-Founder and CEO of CanPR Technology Ltd. "With record revenue growth and major enhancements to our AI-driven platform, we are positioning CanPR as the trusted partner for millions of individuals seeking a better future in Canada. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities to expand into new business lines, particularly in recruitment, where we can play a critical role in connecting employers with job-ready newcomers. Our focus remains on sustainable growth, deepening user engagement, and driving innovation to redefine how technology supports the immigration journey."

BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS OF CANPR FOR FY 2025

More than 2 million CanPR downloads.

Monthly Active User base of 250,000 and thousands of five-star reviews across Google Play and Apple App stores.

10,000+ active users on the AI-powered chatbot, offering real-time immigration support.

Engaging with ArcStone Securities as M&A advisor to accelerate expansion into staffing and recruitment.

200,000+ social media followers amounting to 5million monthly impressions.

Significant upgrades and enhancements to the platform include: AI chatbot to provide support to the customer base, partner portal to increase efficiency on customer files, AI sales agent to filter through leads data, and referral portal to increase lead generation.

Visit www.CanPR.io to learn more and follow CanPR on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About CanPR Technology Ltd

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. Currently, the platform has over 2,000,000 app installs. For more information on CanPR, visit www.canpr.io.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (together "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among key factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information may include, without limitation, the demand for immigration services; changes to immigration policy; and changes in general economic conditions and financial markets. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking information contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking information has been made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to updates any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268450

SOURCE: CanPR Technology Inc.