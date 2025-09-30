

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.8.



That beat expectations for a score of 49.6 and is up from 49.4 in August. However, it still remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing sector came in right on the line, stagnant at 50. That missed expectations for 50.3, which would have been unchanged.



The composite index came in at 50.6, up marginally from 50.5 a month earlier.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News