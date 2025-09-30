

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in September, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from RatingDog revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.2.



That's up from 50.5 in August and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Central to the latest improvement in manufacturing sector conditions was faster growth in new orders. Better underlying demand conditions, promotional efforts and new product launches all supported the latest upturn in overall new business, with the rate of expansion being the fastest since February.



New export orders meanwhile increased for the first time since March, though the rate of growth was only slight. Rising inflows of new work underpinned the quickest rise in manufacturing production in three months.



