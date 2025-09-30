TOKYO, Sept 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station, an exhibition center for Japanese anime operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Association of Japanese Animations, has welcomed 214,731 visitors from Japan and overseas (as of September 15, 2025) as a facility that promotes the appeal of Japanese anime to the world under the motto "Making ANIME more interesting, Bringing ANIME far into the future."We will hold a special program for the "Anime Watch Party" event, which is held monthly on every third Friday at Anime Tokyo Station, over two days on October 1 and October 18, 2025. For the special program, screenings of "Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits" and "Samurai 7" will be held on Tokyo Citizens' Day (October 1), and a screening of "The White Snake Enchantress," Japan's first all-color animated feature-length theatrical film, will be held on October 18 to commemorate Anime Day (October 22). A Talk & Quiz Contest will also be held on both days.For the latest updates on the "Anime Watch Party" special program, please check out of the official website and official social media accounts!"Anime Watch Party" Special Program DetailsAnime Watch Party 10: Tokyo Citizens' Day Special Event(1) Date and time: Wednesday, October 1, 2025(1) 11:30-12:00 "Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits"(2) 12:30-13:00 "Samurai 7"(3) 13:30-14:30 "Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits" *Talk & Quiz Contest included(4) 15:00-16:00 "Samurai 7" *Talk & Quiz Contest included(5) 16:30-17:00 "Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits"(6) 17:30-18:00 "Samurai 7"Navigator Noriko Namiki and staff GONZO will be present at (3) and (4)!*Anime screening only at (1), (2), (5), and (6).(2) Venue: 1st Floor (in front of Interactive Vision), Anime Tokyo Station (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo, Tokyu East No. 5)(3) Films to be screened- Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for SpiritsEp. 1: I'm Marrying into an inn for SpiritsStory summaryIn Kakuriyo, where supernatural beings dwell, protagonist Aoi is kidnapped by the patriarch of the long-established Tenjin-ya and learns that a promise has been made: she would marry the patriarch, a demon god, to settle her grandfather's debt. The reluctant Aoi, hoping to return to her own world, declares that she will work at Tenjin-ya to repay the debt instead of marrying...- Samurai 7Ep. 14: The OfferingStory summaryA TV anime remake of Akira Kurosawa's film, Seven Samurai. The story is set in a chaotic era following a long war, where mechanized civilization and agrarian civilization coexist. Bandits raid villages, plundering rice. Amid this, the leader of Kanna Village secretly plans to hire samurai to repel the bandits. Can the summoned samurai protect the village...?(4) Event Navigator: Noriko Namiki (voice actress)(5) Number of participants: Approximately 30 per session (come and go as you wish)(6) Participation fee: Free*Please sit in the allocated seating area.*Photos, video recordings, and sound recordings inside the venue are prohibited on the day of the events.*Guests may be required to stand if all the seats are filled.*Seats may be moved after each screening.*Staff will take photographs for use in Anime Tokyo Station publicity and reporting materials. By participating, it is assumed that you understand and agree to these conditions.*Please follow staff guidance when participating.For details, please visit https://animetokyo.jp/en/archives/events/events41/Anime Watch Party 11: Anime Day Screening(1) Date and time: Saturday, October 18, 2025(1) 12:00-13:30 Anime screening only(2) 14:30-16:15 *Talk & Quiz Contest included(3) 17:00-18:45 *Talk & Quiz Contest includedNavigator Noriko Namiki will be present at (2) and (3)!(2) Venue: 1st Floor (in front of Interactive Vision), Anime Tokyo Station (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo, Tokyu East No. 5)(3) Film to be screened- The White Snake EnchantressDescription"The White Snake Enchantress" was Japan's first all-color animated feature-length theatrical film, released in 1958. Highly acclaimed both in Japan and abroad, it is an important work in the history of Japanese animation that has had a major impact on later commercial animation. In 2017, October 22, the release date of "The White Snake Enchantress" was officially registered as "Anime Day" by a project commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth of Japanese animation.Story summaryThe White Snake Enchantress, a tale passed down through ancient China, is a beautiful love story between Bai Niang, the reincarnation of a white snake, and her lover Xu Xian. Based on this folk tale, the story unfolds with the addition of characters like the blue fish spirit Shao Qing, Xu Xian's pet pandas, Panda and Mimi, and the monk Fa Hai who seeks to tear Bai Niang and Xu Xian apart. It is a lavish epic woven with beautiful music and rich colors.(4) Event Navigator: Noriko Namiki (voice actress)(5) Number of participants: Approximately 30 per session (come and go as you wish)(6) Participation fee: Free By participating, it is assumed that you understand and agree to these conditions.*Please follow staff guidance when participating.For details, please visit https://animetokyo.jp/en/archives/events/events42/Venue Overview- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")- Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m. last admission for special exhibitions: 6:30 p.m.)- Closed: Mondays * If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following dayNew Year's holiday periodMay be closed on other daysPlease check the venue website before coming.- Admission fee: Free- Website: https://animetokyo.jp/en/- SNS:X | https://x.com/animetokyo_info (@animetokyo_info)Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/animetokyostation/ (@animetokyostation)YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJOjGJE5Yiqw3PZ97AVdJwInquiries regarding this press releasePublic Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)Contact person: Miri YasudaE-mail: animetokyo-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpPress release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20250930.pdfSource: Anime Tokyo StationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . 