

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 40 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol 'BCSS.U' with trading expected to begin on September 30, 2025.



The offering is expected to close on October 1, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.



Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.



The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 6 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.



