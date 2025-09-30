

Sterile packaging to be introduced (example)

TOKYO, Sept 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, today announced a new collaboration with DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DuPont), a global leader in materials science and sustainable innovation based in the United States, to introduce more environmentally responsible packaging solutions for Olympus' single-use portfolio of endotherapeutic devices, which are used worldwide. This initiative is enabled by DuPont Tyvek(R) with Renewable Attribution, which Olympus will begin incorporating into the sterile packaging of over 100 single-use device categories, starting in 2026.As part of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, Olympus has designated "Carbon Neutral Society and Circular Economy" as a focal area and has committed to achieving a circular economy through product stewardship. Collaborating with DuPont, Olympus is further strengthening its dedication to environmentally responsible, sustainable healthcare.As the first phase in this collaboration, Olympus will introduce medical device packaging utilizing DuPont Tyvek(R) with Renewable Attribution at its manufacturing facilities in Japan and Vietnam, covering more than 100 single-use device categories, including sampling and therapeutic devices for GI and respiratory endoscopes. Tyvek(R) with Renewable Attribution uses a certified mass balance[1] approach to integrate renewable feedstocks, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and the carbon footprint of healthcare packaging - without compromising performance or regulatory compliance.This switch is expected to lower CO2 emissions by approximately one-third of the total carbon footprint of Tyvek(R). Olympus will expand the initiative gradually to additional manufacturing sites and product lines in subsequent phases. Through this packaging advancement, Olympus is accelerating its path toward carbon neutrality and meeting growing industry and regulatory expectations for environmentally conscious design.Comment from Syed Naveed, Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Olympus"As a global MedTech company, we recognize our responsibility to advance sustainability without compromising the trust and safety that patients and healthcare professionals expect from us. The adoption of Tyvek(R) with Renewable Attribution in our packaging marks a significant step in reducing our carbon footprint while preserving the integrity and safety of our medical devices."Comment from David Domnisch, Vice President and General Manager at DuPont"Tyvek(R) with Renewable Attribution is designed to help reduce the carbon footprint of a product while providing a drop-in solution that can be seamlessly integrated into existing healthcare packaging products. We are excited to work with Olympus and help advance sustainability in the healthcare sector."1 Mass balance approach is a globally recognized model used to determine raw material inputs and outputs. It is designed to work with existing production systems where both certified and non-certified feedstocks are mixed. The amount of sustainable raw material is carefully tracked and attributed to specific products enabling full traceability of materials.2 Sustainability certification program developed ISCC for establishing chain of custody for sustainable supply chains in a traceable and transparent manner. developed by ISCC.About DuPont Tyvek(R) with Renewable AttributionDuPont Tyvek(R) with Renewable Attribution is a sustainability-focused innovation that is an extension of the existing DuPont Tyvek(R) Healthcare Packaging Products, offering a significantly reduced carbon footprint. This advancement is made possible by the partial replacement of fossil fuel-based raw materials with certified renewable feedstocks using a mass balance approach, in accordance with International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS[2] standards. Learn more about Tyvek(R) with Renewable Attribution HERE.DuPont, the DuPont Oval and Tyvek(R) are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.About OlympusAt Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. Media contact:
Mail: Global-Public_Relations@olympus.com