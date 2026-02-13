

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Olympus Corporation (OCPNF) released a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY43.357 billion, or JPY38.80 per share. This compares with JPY76.384 billion, or JPY66.31 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to JPY715.395 billion from JPY725.221 billion last year.



Olympus Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY43.357 Bln. vs. JPY76.384 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY38.80 vs. JPY66.31 last year. -Revenue: JPY715.395 Bln vs. JPY725.221 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 53.07 To JPY 44.97 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 998.000 B



