CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has signed a significant new lease agreement with ROSSMANN, the fastest-growing drugstore chain in the Czech Republic, for a new state-of-the-art 30,000 sqm logistics centre at CTPark Prague North.

The new facility is scheduled for completion in 2026. It represents the largest investment by ROSSMANN in its more than 30 years of operation in the Czech market, with the total value exceeding CZK 500 million (approx. €20.6 million). The new building will be ROSSMANN's largest distribution hub in the country, supporting its continued expansion and long-term growth ambitions.

Located within CTPark Prague North, one of the most modern and comprehensive industrial parks in the Czech Republic, ROSSMANN's distribution hub will benefit from excellent transport links to Prague and the rest of the country via the D8 motorway. ROSSMANN employees will also benefit from access to a wide range of park amenities, including CTP's Clubhaus offering with a cafeteria, amphitheatre, medical point and minimarket, alongside sports facilities and other community services.

ROSSMANN's new centre will feature an array of advanced technology including artificial intelligence for inventory management and systems to enhance the company's operational efficiency. The building will also be highly sustainable and designed to achieve BREEAM Outstanding.

Karol Jakubek, CEO of ROSSMANN, said:

"Our new logistics centre will be the heart of our Czech sales network. Without it, we would not be able to manage the growth of our business. With an investment of over €20 million for the new warehouse, this is our largest project in Czechia and a fundamental step for our next phase of expansion. The new facility means we will be able to manage our inventory more efficiently, develop enhanced e-commerce offerings, and ensure ample availability of our product range across the country."

Jakub Kodr, CTP's Managing Director for the Czech Republic, commented:

"CTPark Prague North provides a combination of strategic transport connections to Prague together with a wide range of spatial solutions alongside land for new development, and high-quality facilities for Park employees making it an ideal location for rapidly growing businesses that may need more space to expand into in the future. We are pleased ROSSMANN has chosen CTPark Prague North as a place to make such a considerable investment in its new distribution centre that will be a key pillar for the future of its business in Czechia."

ROSSMANN is yet another example of a fast-growing business based in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) supported by the region's economic growth where living standards continue to improve and disposable incomes increase, driving demand for consumer goods.

The transaction was brokered by Cushman Wakefield.

