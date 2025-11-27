Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has signed an 11-year lease agreement with LPP Logistics for a new 60,000 sqm distribution centre to be developed at CTPark Bucharest West. The new facility strengthens LPP Group's footprint in Southeast Europe and will restore full distribution capabilities, bringing its total space within the park to 125,000 sqm and further consolidating CTPark Bucharest West's position as a leading regional distribution hub.

CTPark Bucharest West, the largest industrial park in Central and Eastern Europe, is strategically located in the western area of Bucharest, along the A1 motorway, the city's main western gateway.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with LPP Logistics and to support the rapid expansion of their brands in Southeast Europe. The decision to further invest in CTPark Bucharest West confirms the industrial park's strategic importance as a regional logistics hub and demonstrates our ability to deliver large-scale, sustainable facilities tailored to our clients' long-term growth plans," said Ronald Binkofski, Managing Director for CTP Romania.

Located directly adjacent to LPP Logistics' new e-commerce fulfilment centre which has been operational since the end of October, the new facility will support the Group's rapid growth in the region and enhance the efficiency of supply to key markets, particularly for the fast-expanding Sinsay brand. The first phase of construction is scheduled for completion at the end of Q1 2026, with operations set to begin in June 2026 and full development stages continuing until the end of October 2026.

Once operational, the facility at CTPark Bucharest West will supply LPP brand stores in Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece, while also replenishing LPP's two Romanian fulfilment centres dedicated to online sales. This integrated network will strengthen the company's omnichannel capabilities and ensure efficient distribution across both physical retail and e-commerce. Southeast Europe remains one of LPP Group's most dynamic expansion regions, a momentum highlighted in November by Sinsay's opening of its 200th store in Romania.

The new building at CTPark Bucharest West has been designed with advanced logistics technology to support large-scale operations. It will feature an automated conveyor system with a total length of approximately 1.3 kilometres, a storage capacity of up to 40 million clothing items and accessories, and the ability to handle shipments of up to 6.5 million items per week. These capabilities will significantly enhance the speed, accuracy, and reliability of distribution across Southeast Europe.

Given the continuous growth of the Group's brands and rising distribution volumes, LPP Logistics plans further expansion of the facility in the coming years, ensuring long-term scalability and sustained operational performance.

With direct access to the city's ring road and excellent transportation links, CTPark Bucharest West is the ideal location for e-commerce and logistics operators serving the capital and its rapidly growing metropolitan area.

The industrial park also hosts Romania's first CTP Clubhaus, a modern community hub designed for collaboration, learning, and employee wellbeing. Featuring a canteen, supermarket, amphitheatre, meeting rooms, outdoor fitness areas, and an onsite medical office, it provides essential amenities that help attract and retain a high-quality workforce.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 13.8 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as of 30 September 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu.

Important notice about forward looking information

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CTP. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targets", "may", "aims", "likely", "would", "could", "can have", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251127215789/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

CTP

Maarten Otte, Head of Investor Relations

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

IR TEAM

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

SEC Newgate UK

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk

CTP Romania

Sorina Florescu

Head of Marketing PR Romania

Email: sorina.florescu@ctp.eu

Elena Filip

PR Consultant

Email: elena.filip@efwords.ro