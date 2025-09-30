Mkango Resources Ltd.: Mkango Resources Limited Announces HyProMag Usa Purchase Inserma Pre-Processing Units

HYPROMAG USA PURCHASES INSERMA PRE- PROCESSING UNITS FOR TEXAS, NEVADA AND SOUTH CAROLINA RARE EARTH MAGNET RECYCLING HUBS IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Mkango Resources Ltd (AIM:MKA)(TSX-V:MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce that HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA") has purchased three skid-mounted Inserma Anoia S.L ("Inserma") magnet and Printed Circuit Board ("PCB") separation units. The Inserma and PCB units can be co-located at hyperscale data centers, shredding, recycling or HyProMag facilities. These Inserma units rapidly remove (at <2 seconds per hard disk drive ("HDD")) the voice coil motor ("VCM") containing the rare earth magnet, providing a highly concentrated feed for subsequent Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") by HyProMag USA at the Texas facility. The technology package will further complete the separation and removal of the PCBs, which contains precious metals, for recycling and sale. The three units will be located and operated by Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, LLC ("ILS") as it continues stockpiling of feedstock for the Fort Worth facility.

Julian Treger, Chief Executive of CoTec commented: "We are very excited to see the rapid development of the Inserma partnership. Pre-processing technologies are a key enabler and competitive advantage for HyProMag USA as it progresses with the purchase of feedstock. The Company is continuing to progress its discussions with the rapidly expanding hyperscale data center providers and offers a closed loop and secure recycling network within the United States at the lowest cost and lowest carbon footprint. Furthermore, the batch process design of the Texas facility with separate individual feedstock waste streams supports consistent finished grades of magnets and blocks.

Will Dawes, Mkango CEO commented:"The combination of HPMS and Inserma technologies delivers a cost effective, low CO2 and flexible solution for the recycling of rare earth magnets from HDDs, utilised in hyperscale data centres and other applications. These technologies, coupled with the very significant AI driven growth anticipated for hyperscale data centres, will unlock additional sources of feedstock to support HyProMag's rapid growth profile. The latter is further supported by accelerating demand for HyProMag's recycled rare earth magnet products, geared to growth in physical AI, electric mobility, clean energy and other applications, together with a geopolitical backdrop driving Government supported development of independent and robust domestic supply chains."

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study

The Feasibility Study includes the Texas Hub, and two pre-processing facilities located in South Carolina and Nevada respectively. In March 2025, HyProMag USA announced the expansion of the detailed engineering phase to include three HPMS vessels[i] and that it was initiating concept studies for further expansion and complementary "Long Loop" recycling[ii]. The Texas Hub's annual production is expected to be 750 metric tons per annum of recycled sintered NdFeB magnets and 807 metric tons per annum of associated NdFeB co-products (total payable capacity - 1,557 metric tons NdFeB within five years of commissioning) over a 40-year operating life. It is expected the production facility will provide significant optionality to supply the U.S. market with additional NdFeB alloy powder while assisting in revitalising the U.S. magnet sector with the creation of 90-100 skilled magnet manufacturing jobs.

In March 2025, HyProMag USA announced the results of an independent ISO-Compliant product carbon footprint study which confirmed an exceptionally low CO2 footprint of 2.35 kg CO2 eq. per kg of NdFeB cut sintered block product.[iii]

In August 2025, HyProMag USA announced ILS had formally commenced its stockpiling of feedstock[iv] initiative pursuant to the recently announced feedstock supply and pre-processing site share agreement between HyProMag USA and ILS.[v]

In September 2025, HyProMag USA announced the commissioning of a Concept Study to evaluate the expansion of its operations into Nevada and South Carolina in collaboration with ILS.[vi]

In September 2025, HyProMag USA announced the commissioning of a Concept Study to evaluate long loop recycling with Worley Group Inc.[vii]

Inserma Partnership

In September 2024, Maginito Limited ("Maginito") secured an exclusive agreement with Inserma to commercialise automated pre-processing of hard disc drives, loudspeakers and electric motors for HyProMag.[viii]

About HyProMag USA

HyProMag USA LLC is owned 50:50 by CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV: CTH; OTCQB: CTHCF) ("CoTec") and HyProMag Limited. HyProMag Limited is 100 per cent owned by Maginito Limited which is owned on a 79.4/20.6 per cent basis by Mkango and CoTec.

For more information, please visit www.hypromagusa.com.

About Mkango Resources Ltd.

Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V. Mkango's corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito, which is owned 79.4 per cent by Mkango and 20.6 per cent byCoTec, and to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.

Maginito holds a 100 per cent interest in HyProMag and a 90 per cent direct and indirect interest (assuming conversion of Maginito's convertible loan) in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 per cent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Ltd ("Mkango UK"), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical route.

Maginito and CoTec are also rolling out HPMS recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA LLC joint venture company.

Mkango also owns the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi ("Songwe") and the Pulawy rare earths separation project in Poland ("Pulawy"). Both the Songwe and Pulawy projects have been selected as Strategic Projects under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act. Mkango has signed a Business Combination Agreement with Crown PropTech Acquisitions to list the Songwe Hill and Pulawy rare earths projects on NASDAQ via a SPAC Merger.

For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of that term under applicable securities laws) with respect to Mkango. Generally, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "targeted", "plans", "expects" or "is expected to", "scheduled", "estimates" "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "can", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will", occur or be achieved, or the negative connotations thereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, without limiting the foregoing, the availability of (or delays in obtaining) financing to develop Songwe Hill, and the various recycling plants in the UK, Germany and the US as well as the separation plant in Poland, governmental action and other market effects on global demand and pricing for the metals and associated downstream products for which Mkango is exploring, researching and developing, geological, technical and regulatory matters relating to the development of Songwe Hill, the various recycling plants in the UK, Germany and the US as well as the separation plant in Poland, the ability to scale the HPMS and chemical recycling technologies to commercial scale, competitors having greater financial capability and effective competing technologies in the recycling and separation business of Maginito and Mkango, availability of scrap supplies for recycling activities, government regulation (including the impact of environmental and other regulations) on and the economics in relation to recycling and the development of the various recycling and separation plants of Mkango and Maginito and future investments in the United States pursuant to the cooperation agreement between Maginito and CoTec, the outcome and timing of the completion of the feasibility studies, cost overruns, complexities in building and operating the plants, and the positive results of feasibility studies on the various proposed aspects of Mkango's, Maginito's and CoTec's activities. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

For further information on Mkango, please contact:

Mkango Resources Limited

William Dawes Alexander Lemon

Chief Executive Officer President

will@mkango.caalex@mkango.ca

Canada: +1 403 444 5979

www.mkango.com

@MkangoResources

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Jeff Keating, Jen Clarke, Devik Mehta

UK: +44 20 3470 0470

Alternative Resource Capital

Joint Broker

Alex Wood, Keith Dowsing

UK: +44 (020) 4530 9160/77

[i]https://mkango.ca/news/hypromag-usa-to-commission-scoping-study-to-triple-capacity-in-the-united-states-expanding-into-nevada-and-south-carolina/

[ii] Conventional leach, extraction purification and precipitation process

[iii]https://mkango.ca/news/hypromag-usas-iso-compliant-product-carbon-footprint-study-confirms-exceptionally-low-co-sub-2-sub-footprint-of-2.35-kg-co-sub/

[iv]https://mkango.ca/news/hypromag-usa-commences-stockpiling-of-feedstock/

[v]https://mkango.ca/news/hypromag-usa-enters-into-agreement-with-global-electronics-recycler-intelligent-lifecycle-solutions-for-feedstock-supply-and/

[vi]https://mkango.ca/news/hypromag-usa-to-commission-scoping-study-to-triple-capacity-in-the-united-states-expanding-into-nevada-and-south-carolina/

[vii]https://mkango.ca/news/hypromag-usa-project-update-for-its-rare-earth-magnet-recycling-and-manufacturing-plants-in-the-united-states/

[viii]https://mkango.ca/news/maginito-secures-exclusive-agreement-with-inserma-to-commercialise-automated-pre-processing-of-hard-disc-drives-loudspeakers/

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Mkango Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/mkango-resources-limited-announces-hypromag-usa-purchase-inserma-pre-processing-u-1079855