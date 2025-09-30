

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar appreciated to a 3-year high of 1.1414 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1381.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie advanced to a 6-day high of 0.6609 and a 5-day high of 98.15 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6579 and 97.76, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie climbed to near 2-week highs of 1.7743 and 0.9195 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7833 and 0.9155, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.15 against the kiwi, 0.67 against the greenback, 99.00 against the yen, 1.76 against the euro and 0.92 against the loonie.



