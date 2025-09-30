

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment and flash consumer prices from Germany and revised GDP from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes revised UK GDP data. The preliminary estimate showed that the economy expanded 0.3 percent in the second quarter after rising 0.7 percent in the first quarter.



In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales and import prices data. Sales are forecast to grow 0.6 percent month-on-month in August, in contrast to the 1.5 percent drop in July.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes flash inflation, consumer spending and producer prices. Consumer price inflation is seen rising to 1.3 percent in September from 0.9 percent in August. Economists expect consumer spending to grow 0.3 percent month-on-month, offsetting a 0.3 percent drop in July.



At 3.55 am ET, Germany's Federal Labor Agency publishes unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6.3 percent in September.



At 5.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office releases preliminary inflation figures for September. Economists expect CPI inflation to climb to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent in August.



At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's flash consumer and harmonized prices for September. Inflation is seen at 2.3 percent in September, up from 2.2 percent in August.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News