Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 08:30 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


GAC Launches AION V in Finland, Expanding Presence in European Electric Vehicle Market

HELSINKI, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23, 2025, GAC Group officially launched its global strategic electric SUV, the AION V, in Finland-marking the third European market to welcome GAC vehicles and representing a significant milestone in the company's "European Market Plan." This expands the footprint of high-quality Chinese electric vehicles across the Nordic region.


AION V's entry into Finland is pivotal to GAC's pan-European strategy, which accelerated following the signing of a global partnership agreement with Inchcape at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. This alliance leverages Inchcape's mature sales and service network together with GAC's advanced technology, enabling Finnish and European consumers to benefit from the strengths of both companies. Finland is the first market in their collaboration, with further expansion planned into additional European countries.

Designed to meet Finland's priorities for sustainability, safety, and spaciousness, AION V offers compelling advantages in technology and user experience. The vehicle earned the 2025 Euro NCAP five-star safety rating, confirming its leadership in automotive safety. Boasting a WLTP range of 510 kilometers and supporting ultra-fast charging-just 24 minutes from 10% to 80%-AION V, together with Finland's growing charger network, removes range anxiety for EV owners.

Featuring a spacious interior supported by a 2,775-mm wheelbase and a 427-liter trunk capacity, AION V is ideal for diverse lifestyles, from family travel to outdoor adventures. Addressing long-term reliability, the model offers an 8-year/160,000 kilometer vehicle warranty, alongside an 8-year/200,000 kilometer battery warranty-reassuring customers about durability and reducing ownership costs. The launch brings "beyond-class configuration at an affordable price," positioning AION V as an attractive choice in the Nordic EV market.

Since debuting its "European Market Plan" at the Paris Motor Show, GAC has designated Europe as a strategic core market, entering Poland, Portugal, and Finland in rapid succession. By 2028, GAC aims for full coverage throughout Europe, supported by ongoing efforts in channel development, service system enhancement, and industrial chain integration.

With more models and expanded service networks anticipated, GAC is set to deliver a distinctive and valuable mobility experience for European users and play an integral role in reshaping the global automotive industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785473/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-launches-aion-v-in-finland-expanding-presence-in-european-electric-vehicle-market-302570440.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
