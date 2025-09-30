

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.L), a British financial services provider, said on Tuesday that Jeff Davies intends to step down as Chief Financial Officer to pursue a new opportunity at another company.



Subsequently, the company has appointed Andrew Kail as CFO with effect from December 1.



Kail has been serving as the CEO of Legal & General's Institutional Retirement business, having joined the Group in 2021 as CEO of its Retail Retirement division.



Since the beginning of last year, Kail has also been the CEO of Legal and General Assurance Society, the largest entity in the Group.



Before joining L&G, Kail had worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers for 30 years in senior roles.



