

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew plc (SNN, SNNUF, SN.L ), a medical technology company, on Tuesday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, John Rogers, will relocate from the United Kingdom and will be employed in the United States with effect from September 29.



The company said that, as the CFO already spends considerable time in the US and given the market's strategic importance, with the Board's support, the CFO has decided to relocate there.



Having the CFO based in the US will strengthen leadership and oversight of regional operations, underline the company's commitment to financial performance and operational excellence, and enable closer collaboration with other senior leaders in the US to drive execution of the business strategy.



The company also mentioned that John Rogers will continue to dedicate significant time to its global headquarters in the UK and other global sites.



The group said more than half of the company's revenue is generated in the US, which is expected to remain a key driver of future growth.



On Monday, Smith & Nephew closed trading 0.11% higher at 1,324 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



